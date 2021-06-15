Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Creating Safer Zones workshop

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Creating Safer Zones: The LGBTQ(IA+) Workshop taught by Elizabeth Morgan, Ph.D. from Springfield College. The workshop developed by Morgan and Laurel Davis-Delano, Ph.D. helps attendees define appropriate terms to use, understand gender and sexual orientation. Master Sgt. Marilyn Morales, a 104FW first sergeant, Master Sgt. Shelley Mutti, the event organizer, Morgan, and Chief Master Sgt. Laurice Souron pose for a photo after the workshop. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Creating Safer Zones workshop [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

