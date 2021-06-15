The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Creating Safer Zones workshop

The 104th Fighter Wing hosted the Creating Safer Zones: The LGBTQ(IA+) Workshop taught by Elizabeth Morgan, Ph.D. from Springfield College. The workshop developed by Morgan and Laurel Davis-Delano, Ph.D. helps attendees define appropriate terms to use, understand gender and sexual orientation. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)
Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 15:27
Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
