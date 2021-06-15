The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will host a Leader Professional Development webinar on Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army on June 17, 2021. Charles W. Bowery, Jr., executive director, U.S. Army Center of Military History, will lead the discussion.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6693538
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-PP379-101
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|433.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflecting on diversity and inclusion: LPD to emphasize Army History, by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reflecting on diversity and inclusion: LPD to emphasize Army History
LEAVE A COMMENT