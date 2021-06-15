Reflecting on diversity and inclusion: LPD to emphasize Army History

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will host a Leader Professional Development webinar on Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army on June 17, 2021. Charles W. Bowery, Jr., executive director, U.S. Army Center of Military History, will lead the discussion.

