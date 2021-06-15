Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on diversity and inclusion: LPD to emphasize Army History

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will host a Leader Professional Development webinar on Diversity, Inclusion, History and Memory: America and its Army on June 17, 2021. Charles W. Bowery, Jr., executive director, U.S. Army Center of Military History, will lead the discussion.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Diversity and Inclusion
    People First

