    SMDC financial team named one of the best

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command G-8 from left, Ernest McGlamry, Debby Hicks, Erica Ignont, Wayne Bracy, Jessica Grubbs and not pictured Jeanetta Burwell, Caitlyn Glynn, Patricia Hinz, Alisha Johnson, Casey Perkins, Greta Wiley and Shanda Robinson, were awarded the 2019 Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller’s Best Execution Budget Division award.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 12:27
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    This work, SMDC financial team named one of the best, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS

