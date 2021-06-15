Members of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command G-8 from left, Ernest McGlamry, Debby Hicks, Erica Ignont, Wayne Bracy, Jessica Grubbs and not pictured Jeanetta Burwell, Caitlyn Glynn, Patricia Hinz, Alisha Johnson, Casey Perkins, Greta Wiley and Shanda Robinson, were awarded the 2019 Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller’s Best Execution Budget Division award.
SMDC financial team named one of the best
