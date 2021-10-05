U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Alyssa Oxley and Brooke Kotwica, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 10, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 12:10 Photo ID: 6693285 VIRIN: 210510-F-ES635-0207 Resolution: 6047x3535 Size: 797.63 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local JBC Flying Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.