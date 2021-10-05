Local JBC Flying Mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat photojournalist, steps to a C-17 Globemaster III prior to take-off at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 10, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

Date Taken: 05.10.2021
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
by SSgt Michael Cossaboom