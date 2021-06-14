African Lion- 2021 Observer Conference

Officers from the U.S. Army and African partners attend the opening day conference while serving as official observers during Exercise African Lion in Agadir, Morocco, June 14, 2021. These observers represent nations that are considering participation in future iterations of African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)

