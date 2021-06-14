Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021- Observer Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    African Lion 2021- Observer Conference

    MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Officers from the U.S. Army and African partners attend the opening day conference while serving as official observers during Exercise African Lion in Agadir, Morocco, June 14, 2021. These observers represent nations that are considering participation in future iterations of African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)

