Four Cuban migrants sit aboard a makeshift sailboat 20 miles east of Key Largo, Florida, June 9, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement team interdicted the four migrants after a Customs and Boarder Protection Air and Marine Operations crew reported the craft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6693006
|VIRIN:
|210609-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|682.34 KB
|Location:
|KEY LARGO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 43 migrants to Cuba [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
