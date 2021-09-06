Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Four Cuban migrants sit aboard a makeshift sailboat 20 miles east of Key Largo, Florida, June 9, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Islamorada law enforcement team interdicted the four migrants after a Customs and Boarder Protection Air and Marine Operations crew reported the craft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:25
    Photo ID: 6693006
    VIRIN: 210609-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 682.34 KB
    Location: KEY LARGO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 43 migrants to Cuba [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Cuba
    migrant
    Islamorada
    Cuban
    CGC Isaac Mayo
    CBPAMO
    Customs and Boarder Protection
    CGC Kathleen Moore

