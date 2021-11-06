Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency medical readiness exercise [Image 5 of 12]

    Emergency medical readiness exercise

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Victims of a simulated bus crash follow a first responder to an ambulance during a medical readiness exercise June 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The exercise tested the 96th Medical Group’s emergency medical technicians’ skills as first responders and gave them valuable experience in performing triage, patient movement and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:34
    Photo ID: 6692994
    VIRIN: 210611-F-oc707-0303
    Resolution: 3000x2182
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
