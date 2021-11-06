A first responder evaluates a simulated bus crash victim during a medical readiness exercise June 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The exercise tested the 96th Medical Group’s emergency medical technicians’ skills as first responders and gave them valuable experience in performing triage, patient movement and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:34 Photo ID: 6692993 VIRIN: 210611-F-oc707-0301 Resolution: 3000x2335 Size: 2.9 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency medical readiness exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.