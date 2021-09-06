Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Filmmaker addresses visibility, helping LGBTQ community during DLA Troop Support Pride Month event

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Award-winning filmmaker Lauren Lubin was the guest speaker at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s annual LGBTQ Pride Month observation, held virtually June 9. The event was cosponsored by Troop Support’s and Naval Supply Systems Weapons System Support’s Equal Employment Office Advisory Committees.

