Senior Airman Karla Alejandra Mata, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services Airman was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal for her outstanding efforts while deployed to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Mata volunteered to assist in the Camp Lemonnier galley during a worker shortage where she worked 12 hour shifts for approximately two weeks to ensure service members were properly fed, maintaining mission readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:35 Photo ID: 6692410 VIRIN: 210525-F-AV821-0002 Resolution: 3070x4298 Size: 2.4 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Services Airman receives Navy, Marine Corps achievement medal, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.