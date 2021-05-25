Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Airman receives Navy, Marine Corps achievement medal

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Karla Alejandra Mata, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services Airman was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal for her outstanding efforts while deployed to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Mata volunteered to assist in the Camp Lemonnier galley during a worker shortage where she worked 12 hour shifts for approximately two weeks to ensure service members were properly fed, maintaining mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:35
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    services
    Camp Lemonnier
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    776EABS

