Services Airman receives Navy, Marine Corps achievement medal

Senior Airman Karla Alejandra Mata, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services Airman was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal for her outstanding efforts while deployed to Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti. Mata volunteered to assist in the Camp Lemonnier galley during a worker shortage where she worked 12 hour shifts for approximately two weeks to ensure service members were properly fed, maintaining mission readiness.
