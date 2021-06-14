BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2021) BALTOPS 50 participating ships sail alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during BALTOPS 50, June 14, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6692312
|VIRIN:
|210614-N-CJ510-0128
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT