Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Roosevelt

    BALTIC SEA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jessica Quinn poses for a photo while working aloft aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during BALTOPS 50, June 14, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:48
    Photo ID: 6692309
    VIRIN: 210614-N-CJ510-0064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 702.51 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    BALTOPS 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT