BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2021) BALTOPS 50 participating ships sail alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 14, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

