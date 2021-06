BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Langford works aloft aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during BALTOPS 50, June 14, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:48 Photo ID: 6692306 VIRIN: 210614-N-CJ510-0055 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 416.59 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.