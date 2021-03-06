Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Fueling an exercise

    Fueling an exercise

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Soldiers of the 425th Transportation Company (TC) out of Salina, KS load their vehicle with Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) at the 561st Regional Support Group's (RSG) supply tent, June 3, 2021 at a training site on Ft. Hunter Liggett, CA. The 561st RSG conducts annual training to keep abrest of industry standards in communication, logistics and personnel management. ( U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 02:27
    Photo ID: 6692298
    VIRIN: 210603-A-BM388-416
    Resolution: 6000x2975
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Hometown: SALINA, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling an exercise, by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Soldier
    Army Reserve
    Army
    561st RSG
    425th TC

