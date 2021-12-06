USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, from Nobi, Mich., assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during bilateral operations with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Working alongside our network of allies and partners builds a capable joint force dedicated to upholding a free and open rules-based international order. The America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

