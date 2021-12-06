Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 17 of 19]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen from Nobi, Mich., assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during bilateral operations with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Working alongside our network of allies and partners builds a capable joint force dedicated to upholding a free and open rules-based international order. The America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 22:57
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    JMSDF
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    helicopter
    naval aircrewman
    JS Shimokita

