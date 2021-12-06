Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

    USS America (LHA) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) A landing craft, air cushion from USS New Orleans (LPD 18) enters the well deck of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during a codeployment exercise. The America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 22:57
    Photo ID: 6692207
    VIRIN: 210612-N-BT681-1123
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 735.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    LCAC
    31st MEU
    JMSDF
    USS New Orleans
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    JS Shimokita

