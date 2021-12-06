USS America (LHA) Conducts A Codeployment Exercise With The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) A landing craft, air cushion from USS New Orleans (LPD 18) enters the well deck of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during a codeployment exercise. The America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

