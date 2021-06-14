YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Gilbert Uy, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka contracts division director (right), signs the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) with Capt. Matthew Brickhaus, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka director of contracting (left).



WEXMAC will support naval expeditionary customers’ requests for more agile and timely contracting support for their forces on missions in austere and remote locations across the globe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:21 Photo ID: 6692065 VIRIN: 210614-N-SM621-001 Resolution: 3108x2414 Size: 1.17 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract Signing, by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.