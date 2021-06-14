Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract Signing

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Gilbert Uy, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka contracts division director (right), signs the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) with Capt. Matthew Brickhaus, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka director of contracting (left).

    WEXMAC will support naval expeditionary customers’ requests for more agile and timely contracting support for their forces on missions in austere and remote locations across the globe.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 19:21
    Photo ID: 6692065
    VIRIN: 210614-N-SM621-001
    Resolution: 3108x2414
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

