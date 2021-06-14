Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tradewinds 21

    Tradewinds 21

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    210614-N-DA827-011 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 14, 2021) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. and Guyana transport a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) in preparation for exercises during Tradewinds, June 14, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth R. Allen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6691934
    VIRIN: 210614-N-DA827-011
    Resolution: 4158x2451
    Size: 5.65 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 21, by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS21
    TRADEWINDS2021
    TRADEWINDS US COAST GUARD
    TRADEWINDS GUYANA COAST GUARD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT