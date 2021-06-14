210614-N-DA827-011 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 14, 2021) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. and Guyana transport a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) in preparation for exercises during Tradewinds, June 14, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth R. Allen/Released)

This work, Tradewinds 21, by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.