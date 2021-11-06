U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandi Jordan, a dental hygienist with the 99th Dental Squadron, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., examines a woman’s mouth prior to conducting a dental cleaning during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 11, 2021. RS-21 provides joint training and improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

