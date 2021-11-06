Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21 [Image 22 of 22]

    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandi Jordan, a dental hygienist with the 99th Dental Squadron, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., examines a woman’s mouth prior to conducting a dental cleaning during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 11, 2021. RS-21 provides joint training and improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6691908
    VIRIN: 210611-F-CO180-1168
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21
    U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    RS-21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT