U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandi Jordan, a dental hygienist with the 99th Dental Squadron, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., examines a woman’s mouth prior to conducting a dental cleaning during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 11, 2021. RS-21 provides joint training and improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 17:53
|Photo ID:
|6691908
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-CO180-1168
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military provides dental care during RS-21 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT