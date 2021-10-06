Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps

Children of military personnel uses acrylics to create art during the Keesler Youth Center fine arts camp at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. The youth center offers a variety of camps throughout the summer for children of military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

