Children of military personnel uses acrylics to create art during the Keesler Youth Center fine arts camp at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. The youth center offers a variety of camps throughout the summer for children of military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6691622
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-BD983-0088
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
