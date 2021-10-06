Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps [Image 5 of 6]

    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Nova Burks, daughter of Master Sgt. Eric Burks, 81st Training Wing public affairs superintendent, uses acrylics to create a piece of art during the Keesler Youth Center fine arts camp at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 10, 2021. The youth center offers a variety of camps throughout the summer for children of military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6691621
    VIRIN: 210610-F-BD983-0081
    Resolution: 4560x3048
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps
    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps
    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps
    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps
    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps
    Keesler Youth Center offers summer camps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Youth Center Art Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT