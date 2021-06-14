Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210614-N-DW158-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 14, 2021) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Dallas Smalls from North Charleston, South Carolina, performs maintenance on a washer extractor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 13:40
    Photo ID: 6691114
    VIRIN: 210614-N-DW158-1006
    Resolution: 6375x4255
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Machinist’s Mate"
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Steam and heat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT