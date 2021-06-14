USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat

210614-N-DW158-1012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 14, 2021) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Dallas Smalls, left, from North Charleston, South Carolina, and Machinist’s Mate Fireman Andrew Thompson from Johnson City, Tennessee, perform maintenance on a washer extractor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

