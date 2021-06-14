USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat

210614-N-DW158-1022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 14, 2021) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Dallas Smalls from North Charleston, South Carolina, performs maintenance on a washer extractor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

