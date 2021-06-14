210614-N-DW158-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 14, 2021) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Dallas Smalls from North Charleston, South Carolina, performs maintenance on a washer extractor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6691106
|VIRIN:
|210614-N-DW158-1004
|Resolution:
|6504x4341
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steam and Heat [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
