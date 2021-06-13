Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 from water in Miami shipping channel [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard rescues 4 from water in Miami shipping channel

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Over-the-Horizon boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish rescues four people from the water next to buoy 1 in Government Cut, Miami, June 13, 2021. The boaters were rescued after wave went over the back of their 18-foot boat and capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

