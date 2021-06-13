Coast Guard rescues 4 from water in Miami shipping channel

An Over-the-Horizon boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish rescues four people from the water next to buoy 1 in Government Cut, Miami, June 13, 2021. The boaters were rescued after wave went over the back of their 18-foot boat and capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 06.13.2021
Location: MIAMI, FL, US