An Over-the-Horizon boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish rescues four people from the water next to buoy 1 in Government Cut, Miami, June 13, 2021. The boaters were rescued after wave went over the back of their 18-foot boat and capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 10:19
|Photo ID:
|6690501
|VIRIN:
|210613-G-G0107-1095
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|116.24 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from water in Miami shipping channel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
