    173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 14, 2021 [Image 3 of 13]

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 14, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides remarks during 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 14, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 08:33
    Photo ID: 6690306
    VIRIN: 210614-A-DO858-0123
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 15.95 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 14, 2021 [Image 13 of 13], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SkySoldiers
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF

