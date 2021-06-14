173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 14, 2021

U.S. Army Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides remarks during 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 14, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

