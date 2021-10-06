Panel members gather for a photo at an LGBTQ+ Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. Team MacDill organized the panel to promote diversity and inclusion and discuss their personal experiences and insights on growing a more accepting total force culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)
MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future
