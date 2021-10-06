Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future

    MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Discussion panel members, volunteers and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, gather for a photo at an LGBTQ+ Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. Panel members fielded questions from attendees on the experiences and insights of LGBTQ+ service members and advocates on influencing a more inclusive total force culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6690302
    VIRIN: 210610-F-GM327-1041
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future

    AMC
    USAF
    LGBTQ+ Pride

