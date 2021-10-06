Discussion panel members, volunteers and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, gather for a photo at an LGBTQ+ Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. Panel members fielded questions from attendees on the experiences and insights of LGBTQ+ service members and advocates on influencing a more inclusive total force culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)
MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future
