Nathan Bruemmer, Board President and Executive of St. Pete Pride, speaks at an LGBTQ+ Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. Bruemmer, a transgender man, was separated from the Army National Guard under Department of Defense Directive 1304.26 “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” policies and now works as an LGBTQ+ consultant, educator and advocate in the Tampa Bay area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)
06.10.2021
06.14.2021
|6690301
|210610-F-GM327-1033
|3000x2400
|2.21 MB
|TAMPA, FL, US
|2
|0
MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future
