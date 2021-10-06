MacDill honors LGBTQ+ service members of past, present, future

Nathan Bruemmer, Board President and Executive of St. Pete Pride, speaks at an LGBTQ+ Pride Month luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2021. Bruemmer, a transgender man, was separated from the Army National Guard under Department of Defense Directive 1304.26 “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” policies and now works as an LGBTQ+ consultant, educator and advocate in the Tampa Bay area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan C. Grossklag)

