African Lion 2021 - USAREUR-AF Command Team Visit

General Christopher G Cavoli, and Command Sergeant Major Robert V Abernathy United States Army Europe and Africa visit the troops at the CAP DRAA Movement Area Near Tan Tan Morocco 10 June 2021 during exercise African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

