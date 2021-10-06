Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - USAREUR-AF Command Team Visit [Image 1 of 7]

    African Lion 2021 - USAREUR-AF Command Team Visit

    MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    General Christopher G Cavoli, and Command Sergeant Major Robert V Abernathy United States Army Europe and Africa visit the troops at the CAP DRAA Movement Area Near Tan Tan Morocco 10 June 2021 during exercise African Lion. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    African Lion

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th IBCT
    Morocco
    AfricanLion
    USAREUR-AF

