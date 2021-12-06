PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the Philippine Sea. The America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6690138 VIRIN: 210612-N-BT681-1343 Resolution: 4869x3246 Size: 910.62 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) operates in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.