PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2021) MV-22B Osprey aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct flight operations with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). The America ARG, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.14.2021 05:27 Photo ID: 6690133 VIRIN: 210612-N-BT681-1328 Resolution: 5437x3625 Size: 929.53 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) operates in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.