ACE21 is going strong

A U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 14, 2021. During the ACE21 exercise, F-16's from Spangdahlem AB will conduct a multitude of joint operations and air defense training, including suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), air to ground strike missions, defensive counter-air and close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

