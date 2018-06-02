Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE21 is going strong [Image 3 of 6]

    ACE21 is going strong

    SWEDEN

    02.06.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes to the air at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 11, 2021. During the ACE21 exercise, F-16's from Spangdahlem AB will conduct a multitude of joint operations and air defense training, including suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), air to ground strike missions, defensive counter-air and close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    This work, ACE21 is going strong [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise
    ACE21

