A U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes to the air at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 11, 2021. During the ACE21 exercise, F-16's from Spangdahlem AB will conduct a multitude of joint operations and air defense training, including suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), air to ground strike missions, defensive counter-air and close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6690077
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-BN774-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACE21 is going strong [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT