    African Lion 2021 - MG Rohling Meeting the Troops [Image 8 of 8]

    African Lion 2021 - MG Rohling Meeting the Troops

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, commander, Southern European Task Force, receives an operations briefing from Georgia National Guardsman Lt. Col. John Avera, commander, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and Senegalese military partners during Exercise African Lion 21 at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 11, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6690045
    VIRIN: 210611-A-PZ950-1153
    Resolution: 4976x3317
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: TAN TAN, MA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 - MG Rohling Meeting the Troops [Image 8 of 8], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    African Lion

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th IBCT
    SETAF
    AfricanLion

