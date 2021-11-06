African Lion 2021 - MG Rohling Meeting the Troops

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, commander, Southern European Task Force, receives an operations briefing from Georgia National Guardsman Lt. Col. John Avera, commander, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and Senegalese military partners during Exercise African Lion 21 at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 11, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

