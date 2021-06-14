Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division Celebrate Army's 246th Birthday in Japan [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division Celebrate Army's 246th Birthday in Japan

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin A. Naylor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Pecha, the commander of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, serves a slice of cake to Spc. Logan Lloyd, an infantryman also assigned to the Black Lions, during an Army birthday celebration on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 14, 2021. This year marks the 246th birthday of the United States Army. The Black Lions are in Japan to take part in Exercise Orient Shield, which will start later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6689973
    VIRIN: 210614-A-WG307-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

