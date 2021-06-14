Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division Celebrate Army's 246th Birthday in Japan

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Reid, the senior enlisted advisor for 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment “Black Lions,” 3rd Infantry Division, and Pvt. Jake Jensen, an infantryman also assigned to the Black Lions, cut a cake to celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 14, 2021. The Black Lions are in Japan to take part in Exercise Orient Shield, which will start later this month. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

