    169th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron Tops Red Flag 21-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    169th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron Tops Red Flag 21-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, outperform their maintenence peers at Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 12, 2021. McEntire JNGB is home of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing and participation in the Red Flag exercise gives pilots and ground crews the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios they may find in a future real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

