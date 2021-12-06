Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jami Pepe, a bioenvironmental technician with the 151st Medical Group adds distilled water to the humidity reservoir of a Wet Bulb Globe Temperature measurement device in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 12, 2021 during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

