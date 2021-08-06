Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy [Image 2 of 4]

    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy

    TAFRAOUTE, MOROCCO

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriana Castillo, a public health technician with the 151st Medical Group distributes sunglasses in Tafraoute, Morocco on June 8, 2021 during African Lion 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for us and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, null-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Annie Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6689928
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-XL345-1167
    Resolution: 3059x2185
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: TAFRAOUTE, MA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Annie Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy
    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy
    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy
    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Utah Airmen keep African Lion 2021 safe and healthy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Morocco
    field hospital
    humanitarian civic assistance
    African Lion 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT