Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DI Monument Rededication [Image 14 of 15]

    DI Monument Rededication

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Brig Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, attends a rededication ceremony for the drill instructor monument at MCRD San Diego, June 11, 2021. The ceremony took place in order to honor the sacrifices made by drill instructors, active and retired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 21:13
    Photo ID: 6689724
    VIRIN: 210611-M-VX661-946
    Resolution: 6214x4143
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DI Monument Rededication [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication
    DI Monument Rededication

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT