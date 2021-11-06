Brig Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, attends a rededication ceremony for the drill instructor monument at MCRD San Diego, June 11, 2021. The ceremony took place in order to honor the sacrifices made by drill instructors, active and retired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6689724
|VIRIN:
|210611-M-VX661-946
|Resolution:
|6214x4143
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DI Monument Rededication [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
