Brig Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, attends a rededication ceremony for the drill instructor monument at MCRD San Diego, June 11, 2021. The ceremony took place in order to honor the sacrifices made by drill instructors, active and retired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 DI Monument Rededication [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Zachary Beatty