Sergeant Major Bill Paxton (ret), a retired drill instructor, attends the rededication of the Drill Instructor Monument at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, June 11, 2021. The ceremony took place in order to honor the sacrifices made by drill instructors, active and retired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 21:12 Photo ID: 6689720 VIRIN: 210611-M-VX661-840 Resolution: 5946x3964 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DI Monument Rededication [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.