DI Monument Rededication

Sergeant Major Abel T. Leal, the Sgtmaj of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, speaks at a rededication ceremony for the drill instructor monument at MCRD San Diego, June 11, 2021. The ceremony took place in order to honor the sacrifices made by drill instructors, active and retired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

